Wadesville Man Arrested for Trespassing

A Wadesville man was arrested Saturday morning after police say he attempted to break into a Gibson County home. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of South Third Street in Francisco for trespass in progress.

Upon arrival, a witness told officers that 32-year-old David Fuhs II attempted to gain entrance into their home.

Officers say while speaking with Fuhs, a hypodermic needle was seen in laying in plain view.

Fuhs was placed into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail.

He was charged with residential entry, criminal mischief, trespassing, and unlawful possession of a syringe.

He remains in custody on a $750 bond.

Comments

comments