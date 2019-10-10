Wadesville Man Arrested for DUI and Leaving Scene of Crash

An accident in Posey County late Wednesday night has landed a Wadesville man in jail.

Indiana State Police said 32-year-old Michael Fuhs was arrested for DUI and Leaving The Scene Of A Crash. Around 10PM, ISP and Posey County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash on North Stierley Road near Blairsville.

According to ISP, Fuhs was driving a pickup truck north on the road when he sideswiped a vehicle traveling southbound, causing it to lose control and end up in a nearby ditch. The driver of the vehicle was taken to Deaconess Midtown in Evansville for minor injuries.

After causing the crash and driving off, a motorist noticed Fuhs and the damaged pickup truck and followed it to a residence, before contacting authorities. Police arrived at the residence and noticed the damage to the truck. Fuhs wasn’t injured but, an investigation revealed that he had a blood alcohol content of .16%. He was arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail, where he is currently being held on bond.

