Wabash Valley’s Cael Baker was named the NJCAA Player of the Year. The Sophomore led all Division I players in six different categories this season, including batting average, on base percentage, slugging percentage, rbi, home runs, and extra base hits. The Warrior had 28 multi-hit games, 10 of them with at least three hits, and now the Warrior will be transferring to the University of Mississippi in the fall.

