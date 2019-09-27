Wabash County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report – September 2019

The following arrests were reported by the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

Arrests:

On 09.08.19 the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault. After the investigation was concluded it was found that victims were under the age of 13. On 09.10.19 Jeffrey L/ Isham, 29 years of age from Keensburg IL, was taken into custody on a Wabash County Warrant of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault-under 13. Isham has been held in the Wabash County Jail since that date. Isham’s bond has been set at $500,000 or 10% $50,000 cash. This charge is a Class X Felony which carries the minimum sentence of 6-30 years in the Department of Corrections and is not a probation-able offense.

On 09.09.19 the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office received a public complaint about a man walking around Bellmont and pulling grass from the edge of the road, wearing nothing but a t-shirt. The caller was concerned because the man’s genitals were exposed when he would pick the grass. Deputies responded and took 41-year-old Daniel “Coy” Short into custody. Short was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing identification for failing to identify himself. Short was taken to the Wabash County Jail.

On 09/10.19 the Wabash County received information about a burglary that had occurred in the rural Allendale area to an uninhabited residence. Deputies responded to the location and found the home had been broken into and numerous items had been removed form the residence. Deputies obtained more information and a description of the vehicle that was used in the burglary. Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office took to suspects into custody in Bridgeport, Illinois and recovered some stolen property. A couple of days later a search warrant was obtained by the LCSO and Wabash County Deputies assisted in executing that warrant on a residence in the Bridgeport area. More stolen property was found from the Wabash County burglary. Two arrests have been made in this case, 36-year-old Lacee N. Moon of Lawrenceville, IL and 36-year-old Clyde R. “CR” Metz of Vincennes IN. Both are being held on a $4,000 cash bond, with Metz also having warrants in Lawrence and Knox Counties. The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office, and St. Francisville Police Department for their help in this case. Also assisting the Sheriff’s Office was the ISP CSI Unit. More arrests are anticipated.

On 09.10.19 the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office responded to 930 Chestnut St. in Mt. Carmel reference a stolen vehicle being located. The vehicle had been reported the night before as stolen to the Sheriff’s Office. 39-year-old Jason C. List was taken into custody and charged with theft under $10,000 and criminal damage to property. List was taken to the Wabash County Jail.

On 09.12.19 the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office responded to 127 N. Market to assist in a court ordered eviction. During the eviction process drug paraphernalia was located in the residence. 59-year-old Lisa C. Shearer was taken into custody for being in possession for drug paraphernalia and a Lawrence Co. failure to appear warrant. Shearer was taken to the Wabash County Jail.

On 09.12.19 the Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Carmel Police Department, Wabash General Ambulance Service, Wabash County Dive Team responded to a call of possible suicidal subject on S. Division St. in Mt. Carmel. The area was searched and the 36-year-old male was found sitting on a tree in the river. When spotted by a Mt. Carmel Police Officer the subject jumped into the Wabash River. The male was retrieved from the Indiana side of the river by the Wabash County Water Rescue Team and brought back to the Illinois bank. The male was then transported to Wabash General Hospital by the Sheriff’s Office for evaluation.

On 09.19.19 the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bellmont reference someone moving a house trailer and tearing up the roadway and knocking down road signs. It was found that John P. Hardwick, 45 of Bellmont was moving a trailer for another resident. The Illinois State Police Responded to assist the deputy. Hardwick was taken into custody and charged with Criminal Damage to Property and Criminal Damage to Government Supported property.

On 09.20.19 the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a suspended driver on Highway 15 east bound from Albion. 42-year-old Kristi L. Dudley was located and taken into custody on Highway 15 just a 1/4 mile from N 1300 Blvd. Dudley was taken to the Wabash County Jail where she later posted bond.

