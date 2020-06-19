Wabash County Chamber of Commerce Cancels 2020 Ag Days Festival

The Wabash County Chamber of Commerce (WCCC) of Wabash, Illinois, has announced the cancelation of its 2020 “Ag Days” Festival.

According to WCCC, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are “many safety and logistic factors that have resulted in this decision,” in regard to the safety of attendees, vendors, work staff, and volunteers.

WCCC said another big factor in the decision is the fact that the State of Illinois isn’t inspecting rides at this time.

Plans are still in place for food and entertainment on a smaller scale on a few Fridays over the course of summer. Finalized dates for those plans will be announced on the Ag Days Facebook page.

Ag Days is a community event hosted each year by WCCC that includes games, rides, food booths, live entertainment, and many other activities.

The next official Ag Days festival is now scheduled for August 4 – 7, 2020.

