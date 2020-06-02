Voters Turnout for Indiana Primary at Socially Distanced Polling Sites

From voters wearing American flag masks to poll workers donning plexiglass shields, it was a voting experience unlike any other this Super Tuesday.

The Indiana Primary took place a month later than usual, giving local election boards enough time how to safely execute the polls.

And even with the safety guidelines, voters were able to move through the new process with ease.

“I was able to get in pretty quick,” said voter D’Angelo Taylor. “Everything seems sanitized, safe. So, I didn’t have to worry about getting sick or anything.”

And in a year with seventeen contested races in southwest Indiana, there were mixed feelings about voter turnout.

“People aren’t taking advantage of their right to vote,” said voter Jama Scherer.

Others, like poll worker Jan Rhodes, who was dressed as Lady Liberty herself at The Washington Square Mall in Evansville, Ind., was feeling more optimistic.

“So far it’s been steady,” she said. “So, we’re hoping it stays steady.”

The one common consensus: voting is an important civic duty.

“With everything that’s going on in our country and our economy, I think it’s really important to get out and make your voice heard,” said voter Anna Schillumeit. “Whether it be in the primary elections or protesting or whatever. But this is one way to create change or momentum.”

