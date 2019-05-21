Voter Turnout Low in Kentucky Primary Race

Kentucky voters hit the polls Tuesday to vote in several statewide elections. Turnout statewide is estimated at 16 percent.

Kentucky governor Matt Bevin will have the opportunity to convince voters he is worthy of four more years in the governor’s mansion after his victory in the republican primary.

He will face current attorney general, democrat Andy Beshear, in November after Beshear won the democratic primary.

Bevin fended off a challenge my state Rep. Robert Goforth, who was primarily self-funding his bid to unseat the incumbent governor.

Beshear won a closely contested democratic primary against House minority floor leader Rocky Adkins and former state auditor Adam Edelen.

• In the race for Secretary of State, Heather French Henry won the democratic primary against three other challengers. She will face Michael Adams, who won the republican primary against three other challengers.

Henry won the 2000 Miss America pageant and served as the Kentucky veterans affairs commissioner under democratic Gov. Steve Beshear. She held the same position under current Gov. Matt Bevin. Henry is also the wife of former Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Steve Henry.

Kentucky’s sitting secretary of state Alison Lundergan Grimes is term limited and cannot seek reelection.

• Daniel Cameron was declared the winner of the republican primary in the race for Kentucky’s next attorney general. Cameron will face democrat Greg Stumbo this Nov in the general election.

