Voter Turnout in Kentucky Numbers and Deadline for Recanvass Released

More than 1.4 million ballots were cast in Kentucky on Tuesday.

According to Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, 1,455,161 votes were counted. That was 42-percent of registered voter participating in the election of statewide offices, including Kentucky Governor.

According to the Kentucky State Board of Elections, the unofficial vote total for Kentucky Governor has Democratic Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear with 709,577 votes and Incumbent Republican Governor Matt Bevin with 704,388. Libertarian candidate John Hicks with 28,425 votes.

During a speech following the results, Governor Bevin stated that he was not going to concede the election. According to Secretary Grimes, the deadline to request a re-canvass for any race is November 12th at 4PM local time. Any requested re-canvasses will take place on Nov. 14 at 9AM.

