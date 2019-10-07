Voter Registration Ends Monday in Kentucky

If you plan on casting a ballot in the 2019 Kentucky General Election then you need to make sure you’re registered to do so. Monday, October 7th is the last day of voter registration in Kentucky.

Kentuckians can easily register and update their registration with the state’s online voter portal. Online and paper applications are accepted until 4 p.m. Mail-in voter registration applications must be postmarked by today.

To be eligible to vote, Kentuckians must:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before Election Day.

Be at least 18-years-old on or before the General Election.

Not be a convicted felon, or if convicted of a felony offense, must have obtained a restoration of civil rights.

Not have been adjudged “mentally incompetent.”

Not claim the right to vote anywhere outside Kentucky.

Voters who have recently moved need to update their voter registration information by no later than today.

