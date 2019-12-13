Vote Recount Reveals Tell City’s New Mayor

Tell City’s new leader was announced around noon today as the race for mayor came down to just two votes.

The recount was hosted in a Perry County courtroom, the community in Tell City was truly divided when it came to the 2019 mayors race.

The recount process took just under 4 hours, with no difference in the originally voting numbers. Chris Cail, 1157 votes, Jim Adams, 1155 votes. Chris Cail will be the next mayor of Tell City.

“Now I’m ready to move tell city forward and move it into a positive direction, I don’t plan to make a lot of changes with department changes at this time, moving forward and getting things done, I want to work on streets, sidewalks, roads, and job growth,” said Cail.

Democratic elect Chris Cail is set to be sworn in at noon on Jan. 1st.

