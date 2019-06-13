Volunteers Sought for 2019 Ohio River Sweep

Volunteers are needed for the 2019 Ohio River Sweep in June. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will host a local site for the Ohio River Sweep on June 15th.

The Ohio River Sweep is a riverbank cleanup initiative that extends the length of the Ohio River and a lot of its tributaries.

Last year, thousands of volunteers removed litter, especially plastics, from the Ohio River. Volunteers should meet at 4 Freedoms Monument from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. from the EWSU Filtration Plant to Tropicana Evansville.

If you participate in this annual cleanup effort, volunteers should wear clothes that can get dirty and closed toe shoes.

Trash bags and a limited number of gloves will be provided to volunteers. Each volunteer will receive a free T-Shirt.

The Ohio River Sweep is coordinated by the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO).

