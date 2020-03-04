Volunteers Help Tornado Victims

An outpouring of support around the nation in the wake of those deadly tornadoes ripping through Tennessee. The death toll is continuing to rise as crews come in to comb through debris.

Closer to home, people are stunned by the news and doing their part to help where they can.

Moments after those twisters touched down, Hoosiers and Kentuckians jumped to action to provide some relief.

44News spoke with Southern Indiana’s Sheep Dog Impact Assistance group who’s deploying people to Tennessee. One of their members arrived Wednesday morning. He tells 44News they are working diligently in the Nashville area, picking up the debris and helping to piece people’s lives back together.

This organization is giving veterans and first responders another avenue to help.

“One of the mottos of Sheep Dog is helping is healing,” says Jennifer MacKay, Sheep Dog Impact Assistance Southern Indiana Team Treasurer.

Now several members are deploying to the shaken Music City.

Nashville is typically the heart of entertainment, but now it’s the center of a 50-mile path of destruction. Jennifer MacKay’s husband is already there helping where he can.

“He said some of the neighborhoods are just leveled. He said it’s really bad,” says Jennifer MacKay.

We got to catch up with Chris MacKay while he helps out in Cookeville Tennessee, which took the deadliest hit. Nearly 80 people are still missing.

“They are still doing search and rescue,” says Chris MacKay.

Although, a Tennessee couple who failed to seek shelter in time didn’t fall victim to the twister’s wrath. MacKay shares this miraculous story he heard while the community sifts through the rubble.

“He yelled at his wife to get in the bathroom while she was running down the hall,” says MacKay. “The tornado hit their house and obliterated it. She kind of woke up and she was laying on the floor of her bathroom. There was really no house around her. Her husband was in the front yard.”

Luckily they both lived to tell MacKay this story.

The couple woke up surrounded by debris, but they only had a few cuts and scratches on their bodies.

“Yeah, I think somebody was definitely watching over them,” says MacKay.

Keep MacKay and the rest of those Sheep Dog members in your thoughts over the next couple of days.

Cookeville churches accepting donations:

Cookeville Community Center

Steven’s St. Baptist Church

Bloomington Springs Baptist Church

