Volunteer Firefighter Shortage; Help Needed

An estimated 650,000 Americans served as volunteer firefighters this year, which is almost 200,000 fewer volunteers than just two years ago.

The Newburgh Fire Department says they’re in pretty good shape, but other departments across the Tri-State say they could use some help.

In the 1980s and ’90s, fire departments had a waiting list of people looking to protect and serve.

But now, with numbers dropping faster than ever before, 85% of America’s firefighters are volunteers.

In addition to the declining numbers, 53% of firefighters serving in the nation’s smallest communities, average ages between 39 to 50 years old.

More recently, they’ve been trying to figure out how to encourage more women and minorities to join the field, which historically has been dominated by white males.

For those interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter in their local communities, you are urged to reach out to your local firehouse and request to speak with the Fire Chief or captain, who would be more than happy to help you.

