Visitation for Toddler Left in Hot Car Planned for This Evening

Visitation is set for Tuesday night for the three-year-old boy who died in a hot car last week on USI’s campus. Oliver Dill was found dead in a car after his father forgot to drop him off at USI’s daycare center.

Dill was known as a practical joker and had a love for animals. Visitation will be held 3 to 7 Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 leading into the service at the funeral home.

Dill will then be laid to rest in Alexander Memorial Park.

The Dill family has asked that any memorial contributions be made to the USI Children’s Learning Center, which reopened yesterday after closing following the tragic incident.

Comments

comments