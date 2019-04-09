Visit Several Countries Without Traveling!

The city of Evansville is so diverse that the EVSC has an English as a second language program to help kids adjust quickly.

And every year they partner up with Bosse High School for a festival of nations!

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation‘s English as a Second Language Program, in conjunction with Bosse High School International Club, is hosting a Festival of Nations on Thursday, April 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bosse High School. The event is free and open to the public.

The event will include approximately 75 booths representing countries and cultures around the world, local restaurants and businesses. Some booths will offer free food samples while others will host crafts, music or games from various countries. Dancing and singing performances also will take place throughout the evening. This event is sponsored by the EVSC ESL Program and various local corporations.

*SPONSORS*

TRU Event Rentals, Inc.

Berry Global

Aerotek

Lefler Collision & Glass

Oswald Marketing

