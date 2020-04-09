Virtual (and Free) Concerts

We aren’t the only ones working from home, several of your favorite artists are doing the same!

To combat boredom, a lot of bands have partnered up with BandsInTown to provide virtual concerts.

Here’s a look at some of the upcoming “shows” you can catch:

Matt Nathanson, April 11, 9am

Bowling For Soup, April 11, 2pm

Jon McLaughlin, Apr 11, 3pm

Hunter Hayes, Apr 11, 11am

Andrea Bocelli, Apr 12, 12pm

Ben Folds, April 12, 9am

Blue October, Apr 17, 8:30pm

You can find a complete list of Virtual Concerts here.

The concert notification service can now push out a “watch live” notification when musicians are live-streaming shows.

These notifications will appear on Bandsintown, along with Facebook pages, Instagram Stories, and other places that surface Bandsintown listings.

Additionally, Bandsintown has launched its own Twitch channel, with all proceeds going to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

As true music fans, there are ways you can help us help artists…If you’re able to, avoid asking for refunds, buy their merch, attend their live shows when they return, donate to tips jars, or donate to MusiCares.

MusiCares is an arm of the Recording Academy that provides financial relief to those in the music industry facing unexpected hardships.

