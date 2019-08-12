Viral Video Raising Questions About Teen’s Arrest

A video posted to social media is sparking controversy after it was released last week. Some people are calling the video disturbing, as three police officers take down a teenager with one officer hitting the teen in the back a number of times.

Evansville police say they were responding to a 911 call about a fight on a school bus when that incident unfolded.

During the investigation, a student activated the emergency exit, left the bus, and refused to get back on.

Law enforcement officials say, in a statement, you can find here, when they tried to arrest that student he resisted and used inappropriate language.

“If you bent me in positions that are uncomfortable to my body, my body is going to automatically retract from that,” says community activist, Mandraki Bey. “This is what they call resisting.”

Video of the arrest circulating on social media has led to questions and concerns from some people.

“I guarantee, without a doubt that none of the officers would beat their own children that way,” says Bey.

Some people are even calling on the city to expand the Police Merit Commission to people outside of law enforcement.

“I don’t see why officers are able to get away with that and then we have our own city that should be standing up for what is right. We are not saying the child is innocent,” says Bey.

An Evansville police supervisor was called to the scene and they say the use of force was justifiable. Although, some say the policy behind reviewing the use of force is concerning.

“Police officers can be great people in their everyday lives, but I can’t say that they’re good people behind a badge because the system is bad,” says Bey.

Now, Evansville’s NAACP President is meeting with officials trying to get more information surrounding the arrest.

44News reached out to the Evansville Police Department, but they declined to comment any further. You can find the statement they released here.

Comments

comments