Violent Assault Sends One Person to Hospital

Violent Assault Sends One Person to Hospital

May 23rd, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Evansville Police Department are investigating a violent assault in the 700 block of Taylor Ave.

One person is reported to be in serious condition and is being transported to an area hospital. EPD tweeted that the victim is undergoing treatment.

EPD is advising drivers to use caution in that area.

There has yet to be an arrest made. Anyone with information on this assault can contact EPD.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Comments

comments

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.