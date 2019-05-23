Violent Assault Sends One Person to Hospital

Evansville Police Department are investigating a violent assault in the 700 block of Taylor Ave.

One person is reported to be in serious condition and is being transported to an area hospital. EPD tweeted that the victim is undergoing treatment.

EPD is advising drivers to use caution in that area.

There has yet to be an arrest made. Anyone with information on this assault can contact EPD.

Breaking- EPD investigating violent assault in the 700 block of Taylor. Victim in serious condition and being transported to hospital. No arrests at this time. Police are canvassing the area seeking witnesses. Anyone with info is asked to call EPD. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) May 23, 2019

