Vincennes University to Break Ground on French Quarter

The French Quarter will feature a French-Creole inspired apartment complex.

The First and Second Street corridor is an important connection between Vincennes University, the Wabash riverfront, and the Main Street areas of Vincennes.

This redevelopment will promote the natural path between Vincennes University, the William Henry Harrison Presidential Mansion, the downtown shops and restaurants, and the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park.

For many years the railroad tracks south of campus have divided the campus and the city.

The addition of the French Quarter will encourage more pedestrian traffic along this historic avenue – enriching the experience of our students and those living and working in Vincennes.

