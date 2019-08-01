Indiana
Vincennes Police Chief Placed on Paid Administrative Leave
Vincennes Police Chief Dusty Luking has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the Vincennes’ Mayor Office.
This comes after FBI agents executed a search warrant on the police department on Wednesday.
Assistant Chief Terry Johnson will be handling daily operations “to ensure the overall operations of the department and continued service and safety to the public”.
It is unknown at this time why he is being placed on paid administrative leave.