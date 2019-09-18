Vincennes Man Arrested in Connection With Shooting

A Vincennes man is behind bars in connection with a shooting that left one man dead.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Jacob Samuel Lacoste Wednesday at 4:22 a.m. Deputies say they were called to a home in the 3000 block of Thunderhill Drive for an unresponsive male.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the unresponsive male had been shot. Medical personnel identified the male as 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach of Vincennes. Roach was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Lacoste was booked into the Knox County Jail on a preliminary charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Deputies say the incident remains under investigation.

