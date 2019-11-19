Vincennes Man Accused of Impersonating a Police Officer

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says a Vincennes man is in jail for impersonating an officer.

Jordan Ray Miles, 22, was arrested in Owensboro and charged with one count of impersonating a Police Officer.

This charge stems from an investigation into an incident that occurred on November 18.

According to DCSO, Miles was driving recklessly in heavy traffic, passing in no-passing zones, and almost caused several accidents. That’s when a federal agent caught up to Miles and took a picture of the vehicle he was driving.

Miles stepped out of his car and confronted the federal agent. The sheriff’s office says Miles told the federal agent that he was an undercover police officer.

The federal agent continued to follow miles and reported this information to 911.

The sheriff’s office said detectives located Miles on Tuesday and identified him as the driver during the incident.

