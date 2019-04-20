Vigil Honors Slain Henderson Woman

April 20th, 2019 Henderson County, Kentucky

A candlelight vigil was held tonight in memory Chloe Abdikadir. Family and friends showed up at the Christ Lutheran Church to honor Chloe’s life.

Chloe’s mom and other relatives spoke at the vigil. Investigators believe that Chloe’s death was a result of domestic violence.

She was found dead at her husband’s apartment in henderson on March 23.

21 year old Mohamud Abdikadir has since been arrested and charged with her murder and tampering with physical evidence.

He’s due back in court on later this summer.

