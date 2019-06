44News is getting an up-close look at the moment an EF-1 tornado hit Moors Resort and Marina. It happened Sunday along Kentucky Lake.

In the video, you can see structures being torn apart and debris flying through the air while people run for cover.

Both the A and B docks were destroyed along with dozens of boats parked along with the slip.

Moors Resort and Marina is under repair but is still open to the public.

Comments

comments