Victory Theatre Trying to Add a Snap-Worthy Sign for Visitors

The Victory Theatre is an iconic Evansville landmark!

But did you know that at some point in its history it wasn’t always a theatre?

In fact, in the 70’s, it was a night club of sorts!

After being added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982, it would be ten more years before The Victory was renovated.

Now almost 30 years later, Friends of Victory say there’s just one thing missing to make Victory Theatre truly victorious.



The Victory Theatre is almost 100 years old, and during the original renovations about 30 years ago they did not have the money to put the sign up.

With any historic theatre, the sign really is its branding; you look at theatres across the nation, The Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Sanger Theatre New Orleans, Shea Performing Arts in Buffalo, their marquee is their branding.

It’s also a great sign and branding for our city…and this is our historical district, and this is our historical sign.

Last week, Friends of Victory threw a party to help raise funds for the new marquee, but if you missed out, you can still help bring a snap-worthy sign to our beloved Victory.

This is the ‘Light up The Victory’ campaign, obviously it takes money to do something like this. That’s what we’re trying to do, raise money.

You can contact me at the Victory Theatre, and if you would like to donate, join our capital campaign. We would love it!

We are going to have a donor wall; we want everyone who participates in this to be acknowledged!

We want this to be a community project because this building is important to the community.

This will be a sign that when people come to Victory — come to Evansville — they’ll take pictures underneath it!

The Sig School…students will take a picture there and it will be part of their memories of their High School time.

Or dancers from the Evansville Ballet, when they do The Nutcracker, they can have their picture taken there.

I tell a lot of the businesses that it is a way-marker. People can say they’re 2 blocks South of the beautiful Victory sign. It marks the end of Main Street…so it’s very important for the city itself.

For the Victory Theatre it’s a marker for us — I say ‘branding’ but it’s something that we need, that the theatre needs, we need something that shows it is a theatre on the outside of the building.

Want to be a part of Evansville history?

You can send an email to friendsofvictory.org, visit their website, or call

(812) 422-8000.

