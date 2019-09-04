Victory International Film Festival Set to Show Over 100 Films

We gave you a quick sneak peek last week at an event that is bringing over 100 films to the Tri-State, and here with everything you need to know before you go is Matthew from Victory International Film Festival.





A giant film festival is exactly what we need in the area!

We are having 120 films from 30 countries shown during the festival. We have over 30 filmmakers that will be attending the festival, some coming in from as far away as California, Texas, New York, and New Jersey.

We have 8 panels and workshops scheduled from Friday evening to Saturday evening. We will have the Indiana Premiere of ‘The Silent Natural’ on Friday evening from 7p-10p. It’s about William ‘Dummy’ Hoy, one of the first deaf Major League Baseball Players. This screening will be followed by a Q&A with Producers David Risotto and Steve Sandy, and actors Miles Barbee and Marshall Teague (Marshall played the bad guy in “Road House”).

On Saturday from 2p-5p we are having a block of films called ‘Inspiration Through Adversity.’ These three documentaries are about people that had to overcome extreme odds to succeed. Filmmakers from each of these films will also engage in a Q&A after their films have shown.

