Victims Identified in Wabash County Fire

The victims in an early morning house fire on Saturday have been identified.

The Wabash County Coroner says 79-year-old John Carwile and his daughter 55-year-old Sondra Burton were both pronounced dead at the scene of the fire Saturday morning. Autopsies are scheduled for both victims on Monday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by multiple agencies including the Illinois State Fire Marshall, Wabash County Sheriff’s Department and the Mount Carmel Fire Department.

