Two people have been identified after a fatal car crash Saturday night.

Union County coroner Stephan Shouse has identified both Donald West and Conia Wilson as the two people killed in a crash on bypass 60 west in Morganfield.

Both Wilson and West were in their late 70s and died of blunt force trauma sustained in the wreck, according to Shouse.

Authorities say, one of the cars involved failed to yield at a light and crashed into another car. A third person was taken to an area hospital.

