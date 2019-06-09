Victim’s Family Member Pleas for Change in Owensboro

One man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in Daviess County.

It’s been an emotional day for some Owensboro residents and members of the victim’s family is talking about changes they hope to see in the city.

“We are all eaten up alive right now and I just wish things would get better,” said Christian Crabtree.

Crabtree is a resident of Owensboro and he says the victim of Sunday morning’s shooting is member of his family. Now, Crabtree says the city he’s always known needs to change.

“It, it’s crazy,” said Crabtree. “People need to put the guns down. It’s too much violence.”

Police were called to a home at the 1500 block of 9th Street on Owensboro’s west-side just after midnight. Authorities say, when they arrived they found a man dead from a single gunshot wound.

“When we arrived, we located the victim and there was several other people at the residence who were attempting to render aid to the victim,” said Police Information Officer Andrew Boggess.

“Officers, along with EMS, attempted to render aid as well and were ultimately not successful in doing so.”

Police say the death has been ruled as a homicide.

“We have multiple detectives here working and I would expect that to continue for the foreseeable future,” said Boggess, “so anybody that has any information, please contact the police department.”

Authorities say, until a suspect has been identified, it’s far too early to determine what a motive could be. But for Crabtree, he says he wants the violence to stop.

“I do think Owensboro has a lot going on,” Crabtree says. “It keeps getting worse and guns keep getting put in the wrong hands and that’s not the way to settle anything. Now, I have to bury my brother and that’s not the right thing to do.”

Authorities have yet to release the name of the shooting victim as police continue to investigate the case. Family members will hold a candlelight vigil Monday at 6 PM in Owensboro.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Owensboro Police Department.

