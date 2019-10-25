Victims’ Families Reacts to Suspect’s Charges

The parents of two young men who were shot and killed at a house party in Whitesville are speaking out. This is just days after the suspected shooter learns his case is moving to adult court.

Chase Simmons was 17 years old when he was arrested on June 4th in connection to a shooting at Crisp Road in Whitesville. Chase Simmons is now 18-years-old and will be tried as an adult for his alleged role in the deadly shooting that killed 16-year-old Amarius Winstead and 18-year-old Jasper Brown.

“The very positive thing is we are on our way to justice,” says Jasper Brown’s mother, Angela Martin.

Both Brown and Winstead’s mothers are now seeking justice for their sons.

Brown’s mother says seeing her son’s accused killer in court was sickening.

“That was the first time ever we came in contact with him and I felt sick to my stomach. Just him laughing. No remorse,” says Martin.

Winstead’s mother agrees and says she hopes her son’s killer suffers for taking two lives so recklessly.

“No, nothing can bring back my son. Nothing can bring back the boy he was with,” says April Winstead, Amarius Winstead’s mother. “I hope that he pays for what he did.”

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office charged him with two counts of murder and one count of first-degree assault.

He was being held in the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center in Bowling Green until Wednesday.

“What I hope comes out of it? He spends the rest of his life in prison,” says Martin.

Simmons is now in the Daviess County Detention Center on a 2.5 million dollar bond. Brown’s mother says even though his bond is over a million dollars, she doesn’t agree with it.

“How can that be and you murdered two people?” asks Martin.

Due to the severity of these crimes, law enforcement officials say Simmons could be charged with capital murder.

“That will be up to the commonwealth attorney to decide that. He’s indicated to me that he is more than willing to look at trying that as a capital offense,” says Major Bill Thompson.

Simmons’ case will be presented in front of a grand jury in December.

