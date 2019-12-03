Victims Experience Spike in Crime

A recent surge of a specific type of crime is putting some people in the tri-state on high alert. Police have a warning for anyone who drives a work van or truck around town.

Authorities say more thieves are stealing catalytic converters off of those vehicles because they’re typically easy to get underneath.

A local child care agency kept their van parked directly across from the heavily traveled South Green River Road. Unfortunately, thieves were still able to steal their catalytic converter without getting caught.

“The sad thing is the person who stole from us. We would help them we would give them the shirt off our back,” says Jessica Greulich, CEO of world harvest ministries.

Greulich says she tries to help the community in any way she can. Although, this has been a difficult task the past couple of weeks since their van, which was used to take the children on field trips, has been in out of commission.

“We take food to needy families and we pick up food from the tri-state food bank we do a lot with that van,” says Greulich. She says they knew something was wrong as soon as they started the van in the morning. They found out their catalytic converter was stolen after taking it to an auto repair shop right after their field trip.

“I thought how ruthless to steal from little kids,” says Greulich.

They’ve had to rent a two-person box truck just to deliver food to those in need, but they can’t use the truck to take their kids on field trips.

“To steal from babies is just wrong, it’s wrong,” says Greulich.

Authorities say thieves are targeting work vans and trucks because thieves can get underneath them quite easily.

This is a job can take as little as 45 seconds.

“The biggest problem is there is no tracking for them there are no serial numbers that register those parts to any vehicle,” says Jonathan Robinson, Midas shop manager.

Catalytic converters work to reduce toxic emissions, and if yours has been stolen you’re going to know right away.

“Usually those are the closest pieces of exhaust to your engine so it’s going to be extremely loud as soon as you fire it up you are going to know there is a huge problem,” says Robinson.

Thieves often catalytic converters because they contain expensive metals like platinum or copper, which can be sold for a lot of money. Although it costs victims of the crimes much more, Greulich says she’ll be out quite a bit of money.

“Probably about 1100 dollars,” says Greulich.

If you see something suspicious or you suspect your catalytic converter was stolen, you are asked to call the police.

Comments

comments