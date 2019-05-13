Victim Identified in Henderson Structure Fire

The Henderson County Coroner has released the name of a man who died when a fire consumed his residence Sunday. There were no smoke detectors located in the structure when the fire killed Zachary Oliver. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, according to the State Fire Marshal.

The fire broke out at his residence at 1599 N. Kentucky Ave, Lot 2. Oliver was located inside the structure shortly after fire crews arrived. An off-duty firefighter saw the fire and attempted to make entry but was driven back by the heat and smoke.

“We tried to get to this child. We tried to save him. We couldn’t,” said Lonnie Hawks, who tried to rescue the man. “Zach was a pretty good kid. I lost a friend.”

“He was so sweet. Very, very sweet. It’s just heartbreaking,” said neighbor Annie Mathis.

“I go in there and I try to find him and I can’t. I get within six or seven feet of him, but the flames are so bad that you can’t grab him, you cant get to him. But he’s there,” said Lonnie. “I couldn’t save him. It was so bad when I got there that there was nothing I could do.”

The Henderson Fire Department says there were no smoke detectors in the home. Oliver was the only person inside.

“You lose somebody you know. You don’t think you’re attached to them. But let me tell you, i might not have been to their house everyday but i knew who zac was. He was a wonderful child.”

Neighbors say now they plan on being there for each other.

“As a neighbor, a friend, all i can do is be there. That’s all i can do.”

The fire remains under investigation. An autopsy was performed Monday in Madisonville.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to Methodist Hospital.

That firefighter did return to work a short time later.

Comments

comments