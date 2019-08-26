Victim Identified in Drowning

We’re learning new details about a tragic accident that happened over the weekend on the Ohio river.

Authorities identified the man who drowned after trying to save his girlfriend.

Travis Hughes, 28, was kayaking on the Ohio River with his girlfriend and brother when the woman’s boat hit a wave and capsized.

The woman swam to an island where she was picked up by a rescue boat.

Hughes’ brother remained in his kayak and searched the water until rescue crews arrived.

Officials say none of the kayakers were wearing a life jacket.

