Victim of Fatal Owensboro Shooting Identified

Owensboro police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that took place on Sunday, June 28, as 49-year-old Dustin Walker of Owensboro, Kentucky.

Officers with the Owensboro Police Department responded to Hanning Lane for a reported shooting late Sunday night, where they located Walker inside a residence with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Walker was taken to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

OPD detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

