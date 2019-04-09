Victim in Fatal I-64 Crash Identified

Authorities have released the identity of the driver involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 64 near Ferdinand. Police say 60-year-old Terri Jo Kanter of Evansville drove off the north side of the roadway, crossed over the median before colliding with a westbound 2016 Freightliner semi driven by 32-year-old Paul Reckner of Texas.

Reckner was not injured during the crash but was transported to a local hospital. A certified chemical test was performed on Reckner but drugs and alcohol were not found in his system.

