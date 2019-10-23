Victim in Division Street Stabbing Speaks Out

The man in a violent stabbing is speaking out about who is actually responsible for that attack.

Police say 25-year-old Mersades Koch stabbed her boyfriend, Cody Clark, but he says Koch has nothing to do with it. “I’ve got injuries to my leg my back, my head, my arm,” says Clark.

Police says the altercation went down about 6:30 Monday morning at a home in the 1600 block of E. Division Street. Clark was stabbed five to seven times. Neighbors say they heard screaming for help, the next thing they know Clark was laying in the middle of Division St., covered in blood.

“I don’t think Mersades had anything to do with this, I heard her screaming to stop,” says Clark.

Koch was arrested Monday and charged with battery with a deadly weapon. “I didn’t touch him, there is no way I could have, he would have overpowered me, he does this all the time,” says Koch.

According to witnesses who says they saw the incident go down, Clark was being hit in the head with a brick by the suspect’s brother and her mom’s ex-boyfriend.

44News has learned officers are talking to prosecutors about possible charges against the suspect’s brother and her mom’s ex-boyfriend. As for the two estranged lovers.

“I didn’t stab you; you know I didn’t, I wish you would just tell the truth,” says Koch.

“My message to Mersades is: I’m sorry for whatever happened. I know she had nothing to do with this, she would have never done anything like this to me,” says Clark.

Right now, Koch is facing domestic violence and battery with a deadly weapon.

