Vice President Mike Pence to Visit Kentucky

Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Commonwealth this week! Pence will travel to Manchester, Kentucky on Thursday, August 8th.

During his stay, he will visit Eastern Kentucky University where he will join Gov. Matt Bevin, Rep. Hal Rogers and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar for a briefing on the Innovative Readiness Training program.

The IRT program is a Department of Defense project that partners with towns across the country to provide medical care and infrastructure needs to rural and underprivileged communities.

Comments

comments