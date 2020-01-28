Vice President Mike Pence Listed as Speaking at Right to Life Banquet

An annual banquet that draws hundreds to Evansville has an important speaker listed.

On the Right To Life Of Southwest Indiana website, Vice President and former Indiana Governor Mike Pence is listed as a speaker for the annual Right To Life Banquet.

The event will take place at the Old National Events Plaza on April 23.

Vice President Pence has been a long-time member of the Pro-Life movement.

Noted on the website, “a written commitment from the Vice President’s office has not been received at this time”.

More information on the event can be found here: https://rtlswin.org/annual-right-to-life-banquet/

