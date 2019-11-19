VHS Takes Over River Kitty Cat Cafe

The Vanderburgh Humane Society will be taking ownership of the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Located on Main Street, the cafe will run the same as it always has with visits and adoptions. Visitors can still grab a sweet treat coffee, tea or beer.

The big change will be the business turning into a non-profit, and now all proceeds will go directly to the humane society.

Executive Director of VHS Kendall Paul says, “We are able to generate income from it as soon as possible, so if people want to make a contribution towards what we’re doing here as a nonprofit organization we’re always appreciative of that.”

The cafe has found forever homes for more than 100 cats and they hope with VHS taking over the number of adoptions will continue to grow.

