VHS Sees Rush of Adoptions as They Reopen to Public

For those who were never able to get that quarantine pet, there’s now a chance to welcome animals in need to your potential forever home once again.

While the Vanderburgh Humane Society never had to close — being considered an essential business, they did anyway for the safety of their staff.

Now, they’re back open to the public, as of Tuesday, June 23rd. And there’s been a rush to adopt again.

“We had I think 20 adoptions on Wednesday,” said VHS development coordinator Amanda Coburn. “And 15 yesterday — which are really good days for us.”

And with the reopening, comes new safety rules — with employees and the public required to wear masks.

“We ask that you try to limit the number of members of your household that are coming,” Coburn said. “If you are wanting to adopt, I know a lot of people want to bring their kids and normally that’s OK, we just ask you try to limit that as much as possible.”

And the VHS doesn’t just help animals in the local area — they partner with other organizations and shelters — being the only low-cost spay and neuter clinic within a 90 mile radius — which results in their staff vet doing about 40 surgeries a day.”

“I had my other dog fixed and it cost almost three hundred dollars,” said VHS patron Alyssia Sunderman. “So, it’s really nice they’re able to help people that aren’t able to pay for their dogs getting fixed that much.”

Even being back in business, the pandemic is still affecting the VHS financially, with their profitable booth at Fall Festival still up in the air.

“If that fundraiser is canceled — that’s about thirty thousand dollars we’ll be out in our annual budget,” Coburn said. “So, we’ll need to sell some virtual lemon shakeups to make up for the cost.”

Coburn and the rest of the VHS staff hope to recoup some funds with their 25th Annual Summer Gala, taking place virtually July 6th through the 13th.

