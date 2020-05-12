VHS Reopens Applications, Appointments, and Surgical Procedures

As of Tuesday, May 12, the Vanderburgh Humane Society is accepting applications online and making appointments for potential adopters to visit with animals.

You can fill out the application or contact the team by email only at adoptions@vhslifesver.org to inquire about adopting a pet during this time.

The VHS released a detailed outline of departments that will open or close:

The shelter facility will remain closed to all walk-in traffic indefinitely .

to all indefinitely The Low-Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic is now scheduling new appointments . Appointments that were canceled in March & April have all been contacted and rescheduled.

Spay/Neuter Clinic is . Appointments that were canceled in March & April have all been contacted and rescheduled. The Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic will return on Saturday, May 16 th from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm. It is first-come first-served so clients are encouraged to arrive early. Social distancing procedures will be observed and masks are required for entry. Please limit clients to 1 human per pet.

will return on Saturday, May 16 from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm. It is first-come first-served so clients are encouraged to arrive Social distancing procedures will be observed and masks are required for entry. Please limit clients to 1 human per pet. The Intake Department is now open by appointment Tuesday-Saturday for those needing to surrender animals.

is now open by appointment Tuesday-Saturday for those needing to surrender animals. The Happy Tails Resale Shop is currently closed for donations AND shopping but the VHS team is working to get it back open safely as soon as possible. The public should keep an eye on the Happy Tails Resale Shop Facebook page for an opening date announcement.

but the VHS team is working to get it back open safely as soon as possible. The public should keep an eye on the Happy Tails Resale Shop Facebook page for an opening date announcement. River Kitty Cat Café has now reopened as of Tuesday, May 12 th at 50% capacity by order of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. Wine, beer, coffee, tea, macarons, and merchandise from River Kitty is all available for purchase. Cat lounge visits can be reserved at www.riverkittycatcafe.com and cats can now be adopted 100% onsite! River Kitty has temporarily-reduced evening business hours. River Kitty also offers Grubhub delivery.

has now reopened as of Tuesday, May 12 at 50% capacity by order of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. Wine, beer, coffee, tea, macarons, and merchandise from River Kitty is all available for purchase. Cat lounge visits can be reserved at www.riverkittycatcafe.com and cats can now be adopted 100% onsite! River Kitty has temporarily-reduced evening business hours. River Kitty also offers Grubhub delivery. Cardio for Canines returns on Saturday, May 16 th at 8:00 am in the rear VHS lobby. Social distancing checkout and check-in will be observed.

returns on Saturday, May 16 at 8:00 am in the rear VHS lobby. Social distancing checkout and check-in will be observed. Mutt’s Morning Out remains suspended until further notice.

Comments

comments