VHS Participating in National Empty the Shelters Week

The Vanderburgh Humane Society is one of 120 organizations taking part in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event from May 9 to 17.

Customers can adopt pets from participating locations for $25 with BPF sponsoring the remainder of the adoption fee.

In addition, for one week following the promotion, BPF will cover the same cost for new foster families who decide to adopt their pets.

Officials say all adoptions will be facilitated by appointment only to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

VHS is located on Millner Industrial Drive in Evansville. Adoptions will be conducted Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only.

The shelter will be closed on May 17.

Click here for more information on Empty the Shelters.

