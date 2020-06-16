VHS Live Auction Event Goes Virtual

The Vanderburgh Humane Society’s largest fundraising event is going virtual. Going, Going, Gone to the Dogs will be held online this year to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Bidding will be open from July 6-13 at VHS Auction. Approximately 200 items will be available. On Saturday, July 11 at 7 pm, the VHS will be hosting a livestream on their Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.

Supporters will be invited to “attend” this livestream from the comfort of their home. VHS representatives, sponsors, and of course, animals will make appearances while fundraising for funds lost due to COVID-19!

The goal is to raise the $60,000 that the event normally generates.

Bidding is 100% free. People only need to create a free OneCause account to bid. One does NOT have to have a Facebook account to participate in the livestream.

Comments

comments