VHS Extends Closure in Accordance With Gov. Holcomb’s Guidelines

The Vanderburgh Humane Society announced Monday that all shelters will remain closed through April 20.

All adoptions, intakes, appointments will not be accepted by the shelter until the aforementioned date.

The extended closure is in accordance with Governor Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home recommendations for Indiana.

Customers can visit the VHS website for updates on COVID-19 procedures and information on how to donate to the “Sit & Stay” fund.

