VHS Closes Shelter to Public Due to COVID-19 Crisis

The Vanderburgh Humane Society announced Tuesday the shelter facility will be closed today to all public walk-in traffic through March 30.

Officials say all adoption applications will be accepted online. For potential adopts attempting to visit animals can contact VHS by email at adoptions@vhslifesaver.org.

VHS will not accept new spay/neuter clinic appointments at this time. Below are more closures:

All current Spay/Neuter Clinic appointments still stand. We currently have all of the medical supplies required to perform surgeries & vaccinations as usual. If you currently have an appointment with us through March 31st, you should have received an email on Monday 3/16 with amended drop-off and pickup instructions. (If your appointment is after March 31st, you will not have received an email.)

We are not accepting new Spay/Neuter Clinic appointments at this time. If you do not currently have an appointment, please contact us after April 1st. Our current bookings are scheduled out into late April/early May.

We are suspending our Low-Cost Vaccine Clinics until further notice.

Our Intake Department will be closed until further notice unless you currently have an appointment. If you need to surrender a pet, contact us after April 1st.

We are suspending our Cardio for Canines and Mutt’s Morning Out programs for public safety and also the safety of our volunteers, some of whom are over 60.

Happy Tails Resale Shop will be CLOSED through Saturday, March 28th for both donations AND shopping. This is for the safety of our shop volunteers, most of whom are 60 or older. Keep an eye on the OurThis is for the safety of our shop volunteers, most of whom are 60 or older. Keep an eye on the Happy Tails Resale Shop Facebook page for opportunities to purchase bigger or newer items by appointment!

River Kitty Cat Café still open for carry-out only . By order of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, all bars & restaurants must close to dine-in customers. Please do still order carry-out wine, beer, macarons, and merchandise from River Kitty! Adjusted business hours through March 31st will be updated on the is. By order of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, all bars & restaurants must close to dine-in customers.still order carry-out wine, beer, macarons, and merchandise from River Kitty! Adjusted business hours through March 31st will be updated on the River Kitty Facebook page . River Kitty also offers Grubhub delivery! (If you are interested in adopting a cat from River Kitty, contact our Adoptions team to make an appointment.)

There will not be Emergency Food Assistance in April.

