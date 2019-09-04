EvansvilleIndiana

VFW Shooter to Be Sentenced Wednesday

It’s been a month since a Tri-State man was found guilty of attempted murder at a VFW.  John Burghardt, 71, will be back in court Wednesday for his sentencing.

Burghardt was arrested and charged with nine separate counts for shooting Paul Glover inside the Evansville VFW in January.

Witnesses say Burghardt got into some sort of verbal fight and was asked to leave but returned with a gun shooting Glover in the stomach.

He was found guilty on six of nine counts including attempted murder and aggravated battery.

He will face a judge at 2 p.m.

 

