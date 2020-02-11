Evansville VFW Shooter Passes Away in Prison

The Evansville man accused of shooting someone during bingo at the Evansville VFW has died in prison according to the Indiana Department of Corrections.

John Burghardt was arrested in January 2019 on attempted murder charges for shooting Paul Glover in the abdomen. According to witnesses, Burghardt got into some sort of verbal fight and was asked to leave the VFW. Burghardt returned back with a gun and shot Glover.

Following Burghardt’s trial, the 71-year-old man was found guilty of Attempted Murder by a jury and sentenced to 30-years in prison.

According to reports, Burghardt was working on filing an appeal with the Indiana Court of Appeals before he passed away.

