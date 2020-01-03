Veterans Share Thoughts on Drone Strike

It’s been leaving many families on edge.

President Trump authorized a drone strike that killed a top Iranian military general the United States had labeled a terrorist.

The U.S. Defense Department confirmed Qasem Soleimani was killed Thursday night in that air strike in Baghdad.

“I don’t think anybody or any US citizen wants to go to war. None of us want to go to war,” says Jay Burden, Marine, served in Iraq 2003.

For Burden, he says he supports the President’s decision to authorize the drone strike which killed General Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Elite Quds Force.

“I feel like General Soleimani is a very bad person. He has been in command for 20 years. He has been a part of malicious acts of violence,” says Burden. “As far as veterans go, I think we’re all in the same page as far as how it was handled.”

The Pentagon will be deploying thousands of additional American soldiers to the Middle East as tensions escalate between the U.S. and Iran.

For those who previously served, they are weighing in the air strike that took out one of Iran’s key military leaders.

“That’s what they’re trained to do and that’s what we all signed up to do, is defend our country,” says Matt Lutz, served in Iraq and Afghanistan. “I’ve seen a lot of posts of people commenting about how they’re scared to go to war with Iran or something to that effect and that’s not a concern for me. Our fighting men and women overseas are the most highly trained, most well-equipped, fighting force there is on the face of this earth and I don’t fear them being in a fight.”

During the time of uncertainty, many here in the Tri-State are awaiting to see what happens next.

“As far as the families, they don’t need to be as generally as concerned,” says Burden. “I know it’s a very nerve wracking time for them, they just need to really support their military members and just to keep their spirits up and high.”

