Be a Veteran’s Secret Admirer

They say that Valentine’s Day is for lovers, but what if you’re away from your family, serving your country?

Solution?

Get some sweet words in the mail from complete strangers who are now your “secret admirers”.

That’s where all of you come in…





Remember that February day when you couldn’t wait to get to school because there was a mailbox, stuffed with valentine cards, waiting for you?

Now, imagine spending your Valentine’s Day away from the people you love…

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library has stepped in to fill this lack of love, and offer an event that will ensure our soldiers know that someone is thinking of, and thanking them.

The whole point behind Valentines for Veterans is to make sure that the local veterans here in Evansville have an extra reason to smile this Valentine’s Day.

So the community is invited to go to any EVPL location and write a note of encouragement, of thanks, of support to local veterans; and we will deliver that to them.

Not only is this a sweet service for our soldiers, it’s also a great way to teach patriotism and kindness to your children.

Valentines for Veterans can be a great conversation starter for any kiddos that may not know the sacrifices that the local veterans have made out there.

It’s a great chance to have the opportunity to sit down and talk about the history of veterans and what they do to keep our community safe.

I think this is a really great project for the community!

I think that it’s great to engage our kids, to really try to teach them about the importance of the military.

And I think it’s important to teach them about kindness to our military, and just to strangers in general.

I feel that, being a veteran, there’s so much that you can teach your kids.

Both of my older kids have talked about how much they love being an American and how much they want to be a part of this country…and have even talked about going into the service themselves.

It’s so important for them to be able to learn these lessons early because it just, overall, makes you a better person.

I feel like if I make it so my son understood what families are going through, and how they are affected and impacted by our soldiers being away from their families…that would make it beneficial so he’s educated and he knows what they actually sacrifice, what they’re doing for our country, how our freedom is actually made.

There’s nothing sweeter than getting a card in the mail expressing kind words especially if you re serving your country and that sweet note is from a stranger!

So we hope this Valentine’s Day that when a veteran gets a note, hopefully this will be an opportunity for them to feel a little extra love.

Be a special secret admirer when you send a valentine to a veteran.

Valentines for Veterans is happening now at every EVPL branch!

Visit any location from through February 12 to write a special note of thanks, encouragement, or support to our veterans.

In collaboration with VFW Post 1114, the cards will be shared with veterans throughout our community.

If you can’t hang out at the library, grab some post cards, fill them out at home, and bring them back with your books!

