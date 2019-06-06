Veterans Remember D-Day

June 6, 1944, marks the beginning to the end of World War II.

Bill Kitchens is a World War II veteran who served three years in the navy. He says his brother in law was on an LST in Normandy, which got hit by a German torpedo. As he marks the anniversary of D-DAY, he celebrates the victory of the allied forces and reflects on what could have happened if we were defeated.

“I celebrated every year. I just think it’s something that we had to do because we saved the world,” says Kitchens.

Kitchens says it was a tough invasion and a gruesome war, but it ultimately saved democracy.

Nearly 2,000 Americans lost their lives that fateful day, and that does not include the wounded or those who went missing in action. Something all veterans remember and honor.

“The people who fought and died for our freedom. That’s probably something the young people don’t realize anymore. The sacrifices that people made that we’ve got the freedom that we got,” says Vietnam veteran, Allen Steckler.

